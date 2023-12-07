Christmas shopping will be on many of your agendas this weekend. But if you can tear yourself away, there is so much more going on!

We have compiled a list of no fewer than 25 ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

The panto season is in full swing at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre and Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, while Christmas concerts with carols are sure to stir the festive soul at Rufford Abbey, St Lawrence’s Church in Mansfield and the Patchings Art Centre in Calverton.

Worksop stages a special show that pays homage to the jazz giants of the tenor saxophone, while Retford stages a Santa Fun Run for charity, as well as a Christmas rock ‘n’ roll show at the Majestic Theatre. And Ashfield stages its final Christmas lights switch-on, this time in Hucknall.

There’s festive entertainment for shoppers in Mansfield town centre and a Christmas party for under-fives, as well as a festive storytelling session with local author Adrian Beeden, at Mansfield Museum.

Elsewhere, Christmas has well and truly arrived at venues such as Sherwood Forest, Clumber Park, Newstead Abbey, Hardwick Hall, The Harley Gallery, Creswell Crags, Southwell Racecourse and Bolsover Castle, with a veritable feast of events to whet the festive appetite.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, be sure to check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Santa Fun Run for charity in Retford Looks like Santa is all set to break open the gates and set off on his annual fun run in Retford! The event, which has been organised by the town's Rotary Cub, will raise money for Bassetlaw Food Bank, Bassetlaw Hospice and other local charities. People of all ages and abilities can tackle courses of two kilometres or four kilometres in the Santa Fun Run, which starts from the Market Square at 10 am on Sunday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Carols by candlelight at Rufford Abbey Sit back and relax while the Carlton Male Voice Choir sings all the Christmas classics at a 'Carols By Candlelight' concert at Rufford Abbey. You can unwind from all the craziness of the pre-Christmas season with an afternoon of carols, mulled wine and mince pies in the Talbot Suite of the historic abbey. The concert takes place on Sunday (2pm to 4 pm) and also on the Sunday of December 17. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Oh yes it is! Panto time at Worksop's theatre It's being billed as the purr-fect panto that is paved with gold! Yes, panto season is in full swing at Worksop's Acorn Theatre with 'Dick Whittington', presented by The Young Theatre Company. Get ready for rats, cats and watery splats when Dick and his furry friend, Tommy The Tik Tok Tomcat, arrive in London and find the city infested with rotten rodents! The show runs every evening (7 pm) this week, with 2 pm matinee performances also on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Christmas arrives at Sherwood Forest Christmas has arrived at RSPB Sherwood Forest, where the visitor centre in Edwinstowe is open throughout December as the starting point for winter walks. Special events include a wreath-making workshop on Saturday when you can learn how to make your own Yuletide masterpiece to hang on your door. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales