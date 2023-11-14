Final tickets available for Sundown Adventureland's Christmas Spectacular

There’s still time to grab tickets for Sundown Adventureland’s Christmas Spectacular which sees the theme park transform into a winter wonderland.

The event features the popular ‘Night Before Christmas’ ride, which takes visitors on a sleigh ride through the enchanted forest to Father Christmas’ Magical Grotto.

Guests will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wish-list with the main man himself and receive a gift to take home.

The family-owned park near Retford, which is designed especially for under 10’s, will also be decked with thousands of sparkling lights and Christmas decorations.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “This hugely popular event is always a firm favourite in the Christmas calendar and although as always, tickets have been selling fast, there are still some remaining.

“We’re anticipating our best Christmas ever, so would urge anyone who’s been thinking about coming to book their tickets as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on the opportunity to create some magical memories to treasure in years to come.”

Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular, which runs from November 18 until Christmas Eve, start from £19 for adults and from £23 for children, with discounts available for the over 65s, Blue Light Holders and disabled guests.

Tickets include the visit to Father Christmas’ grotto and access to all the wider park.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk