Festive fun at Worksop's Carlton House Christmas fairs
Residents are invited to come along and enjoy some festive fun at a series of Christmas markets.
The events will take place at Carlton House Vintage, Art & Craft Centre in Carlton Road, Worksop on Wednesday November 15 6pm onwards and Sunday December 10 12pm to 4pm.
Residents can get some Christmas shopping done, visit Santa, enjoy live entertainment from Dukeries Theatre Group and lots of mulled wine.