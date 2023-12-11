Families are invited to come along and join in the festive fun and finish their Christmas shopping at the Retford Winter Festival of Light.

The event takes place on Thursday December 14 at 4.30pm featuring free entertainment from DJ Russ Brett, Hannah Harris, a children’s fairground ride, a face painter, Evie the Elf’s Santa Express Post, and the return of the two stilt walking Ice Queens.

There will be a mini evening market with street food available and all shops and cafes in the town are invited to take part until 8pm for those wanting to get some Christmas shopping done.

Councillor Debbie Merryweather, Chairman of Bassetlaw District will welcome children from schools and cub scouts in Retford who will gather outside

Retford Winter Festival of Light & Late-Night Shopping event

Wonderland bookshop on Carolgate.

Then, led by Connor the bagpiper, the children will carry lanterns along Carolgate to the Market Square where they will sing carols led by Hannah Harris.

Santa, courtesy of Retford Lions, will arrive to say hello at 5.15pm and will stay for about half an hour

This event has been funded by the UK Government via the Powered by Levelling Up funding, through the UKSPF Art & Heritage strand.

On Saturday December16 there will be the last Retford Big Market Day of 2023 when Santa’s Grotto will be on Market Square between 10am and 1pm.