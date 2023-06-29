Festival of Food and Drink in Sherwood Forest completes line-up of special guests

The festival, which is known for its culinary excellence and vibrant atmosphere, with more than 160 local food and drink retailers, completes its Cookery Theatre line up with multi award-winning pastry chef Cherish Finden,The Great British Bake Off contestant Janusz Domagala and newly-crowned MasterChef Champion Chariya Khattiyot.

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17.

Cherish, who many may know as the formidable judge on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, will be a familiar face to many baking enthusiasts worldwide. With her wealth of pastry experience, which earned her the prestigious title of Tea Guild’s ‘Top London Afternoon Tea’ in 2010, she will bring a touch of sophistication and culinary finesse to the festival as she makes intricate and delicious creations in the 500-seat Cookery Theatre.

Cherish Finden who will appear at the Festival of Food and Drink at Thoresby Park this September. Picture: Festival of Food and Drink

Janusz will complete the Cookery Theatre’s Saturday line-up. Having moved to the UK from Poland more than a decade ago, Janusz’s journey in the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off captivated the hearts of viewers. Not only did he fulfil his dream of participating in the show, but his incredible baking knowledge also secured himself a spot in the semi-finals. Since the show, Janusz’s popularity has soared, not only as a talented baker, but as an advocate for the LGBT+ community.

Janusz and Cherish will be joined by previously announced Dirty Vegan chef Matt Pritchard and Cookery Theatre host, Chris Bavin, on the Saturday. Chris is a renowned presenter and food expert, known for co-presenting Britain’s Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less?

Adding to the festival’s star-studded Sunday line-up is the new MasterChef Champion Chariya Khattiyot. With an outstanding display of cookery skills and creativity on the popular BBC One show, Chariya emerged victorious on the acclaimed competition. Her innovative approach to cooking and passion for flavours promises to inspire and captivate festival audiences.

The Festival of Food and Drink is set to be a celebration of local food and drink. Picture: Channell Events

Chariya will join Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt, The Great British Bake Off’s Sandro Farmhouse and newly-announced host Joe Hurd on the Sunday. Joe captivated audiences at the festival in 2021, and will once again bring his charisma and energy to the stage, as he takes on the role of host in the Cookery Theatre.

In addition to the impressive guest line-up, the festival is also offering audiences an array of bookable sessions and experiences that promise to elevate their experience. These sessions include Cocktail Making with Rhumbabar Events, where participants can master the art of mixology, and Coffee Making and Tasting with Cartwheel Coffee, an opportunity to indulge in the world of coffee with expert guidance. Wine enthusiasts can also partake in Wine Tasting sessions with Woodthorpe Wines, where they can sample a selection of exquisite wines.

VIP tickets for the Festival of Food and Drink, which cost just £25 per person and offer priority parking, fast-track entry, access to the festival VIP area, a goody bag, and the chance to meet and greet the celebrity chefs, are selling fast, highlighting the anticipation around the event. Audiences are encouraged to book their tickets promptly to avoid missing out on this package.

For more information and to book tickets, see festivaloffoodanddrink.com

Janusz Domagala, a Great British Bake Off contestant in 2022, us due to appear at the Festival of Food and Drink. Picture: Channell Events

Woodthorpe Wines will host a series of exclusive wine-tasting sessions. Picture: Channell Events