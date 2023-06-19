The Branch will be hosting the event at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club on Saturday June 24 from 1pm to 5pm.

Subject to confirmation on the day there will be a flypast by a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire at around 4.30pm.

There will be live music from the Worksop Miners Welfare Brass Band and Linda Robson as well as a bouncy castle, an ice cream van, food stalls and hook a duck.

Worksop Armed Forces Day event

Visitors can also enjoy finding out more about different organisations including Worksop Sea Cadets and Worksop Army Cadets at a range of community stands.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

Admission is free.