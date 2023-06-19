Events in Worksop to celebrate Armed Forces Day
The Branch will be hosting the event at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club on Saturday June 24 from 1pm to 5pm.
Subject to confirmation on the day there will be a flypast by a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire at around 4.30pm.
There will be live music from the Worksop Miners Welfare Brass Band and Linda Robson as well as a bouncy castle, an ice cream van, food stalls and hook a duck.
Visitors can also enjoy finding out more about different organisations including Worksop Sea Cadets and Worksop Army Cadets at a range of community stands.
Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.
Admission is free.
To find out more about the day, visit [email protected]