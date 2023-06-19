News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Events in Worksop to celebrate Armed Forces Day

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion are proud to be hosting an Armed Forces Day celebration.
By Kate Mason
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read

The Branch will be hosting the event at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club on Saturday June 24 from 1pm to 5pm.

Subject to confirmation on the day there will be a flypast by a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire at around 4.30pm.

There will be live music from the Worksop Miners Welfare Brass Band and Linda Robson as well as a bouncy castle, an ice cream van, food stalls and hook a duck.

Worksop Armed Forces Day eventWorksop Armed Forces Day event
Worksop Armed Forces Day event
Most Popular

    Visitors can also enjoy finding out more about different organisations including Worksop Sea Cadets and Worksop Army Cadets at a range of community stands.

    Read More
    'I thought it was a prank' - Worksop man shocked by King's birthday honour

    Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

    Admission is free.

    To find out more about the day, visit [email protected]

    Related topics:Royal British LegionArmed Forces