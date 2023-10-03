News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Escape into autumn with the National Trust at venues in Worksop this October half term

As the nights draw in and the great outdoors transforms into a kaleidoscope of autumnal colour, the National Trust has a whole host of events and activities planned to keep your little explorers entertained.
By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Clumber Park can enjoy everything from wild adventures in the woods, to family bike rides around the estate.

Starting from the Discovery Centre, Clumber’s Family Autumn Trail runs every day throughout half term and includes a variety of fun-filled activities, nature riddles and seasonal challenges. £3 per trail which includes a prize.

On Tuesday October 24 to Thursday October 26, join the team at Lake Brew, by the lake in Hardwick village, to take part in a free bug hotel worksop, a creative and completely natural way of providing insects and mini beasts with a place to nest over the colder months.

Make the most of autumn with the National TrustMake the most of autumn with the National Trust
Make the most of autumn with the National Trust
Most Popular

    Normal admission into the park applies, no booking required. For more details visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumberpark

    Visitors to The Workhouse and Infirmary can join the ‘pumpkin pie scone’ trail and set off on autumnal explorations through the kitchen garden and workhouse buildings.

    Spot the different ingredients needed to create one of these yummy National Trust scones and receive a prize at the end, including a recipe to make a pumpkin pie scone at home. There should be a variety of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from for a suggested donation in the visitor reception, which have been harvested from the Workhouse’s kitchen garden.

    Normal admission charges apply. Additional charge for trail. Last admission one hour before closing. For more details visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/the-workhouse

    Related topics:WorksopNational TrustClumber Park