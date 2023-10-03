Escape into autumn with the National Trust at venues in Worksop this October half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Clumber Park can enjoy everything from wild adventures in the woods, to family bike rides around the estate.

Starting from the Discovery Centre, Clumber’s Family Autumn Trail runs every day throughout half term and includes a variety of fun-filled activities, nature riddles and seasonal challenges. £3 per trail which includes a prize.

On Tuesday October 24 to Thursday October 26, join the team at Lake Brew, by the lake in Hardwick village, to take part in a free bug hotel worksop, a creative and completely natural way of providing insects and mini beasts with a place to nest over the colder months.

Normal admission into the park applies, no booking required. For more details visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumberpark

Visitors to The Workhouse and Infirmary can join the ‘pumpkin pie scone’ trail and set off on autumnal explorations through the kitchen garden and workhouse buildings.

Spot the different ingredients needed to create one of these yummy National Trust scones and receive a prize at the end, including a recipe to make a pumpkin pie scone at home. There should be a variety of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from for a suggested donation in the visitor reception, which have been harvested from the Workhouse’s kitchen garden.