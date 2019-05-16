Entertaining your little one is child's play at these Nottinghamshire centres

How do you keep your child entertained when the sun is sulking and rain is looming?

Help is at hand in one of Nottinghamshire's many play centres where there are lots of fun activities in store.

Kids can race their pals down four-lane and two-lane slides or scramble across a rope bridge. A ball pool and slide provide fun for toddlers.

A two-lane slide, rope bridge and car track are the treats in store for older children while toddlers can have fun in the ball pond or on a slide.

All the family can have fun here with 140 interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball arena and a giant slide, inflatables, soft play toys and a ball pit.

Your little treasures can burn off energy on a slide, in the ball pit and climb aboard ride-on toys.

There's a three-level jungle themed play area for over 4s with a separate area for younger children who can play with lots of big cuddly tots.

Laser tag, inflatables, slides and and crafts provide hours of entertainment for children at this centre.

This award-winning indoor play centre caters for children up to the age of 11 and contains a four-lane slide and rope bridges.

A kids' club is held every Saturday and Sunday morning where children over the age of 8 can try out modern laser tag as they enter a combat zone.

A four-lane slide, netted passageways to climb, tunnels to crawl through and a ball pool and low-level slide for toddlers are all here.