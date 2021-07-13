Enter the kingdom of the dinosaurs later this year at Nottinghamshire venue

Get ready for some family fun when Dino Kingdom comes to Thoresby Park later this year.

The spectacular Dino Kingdom will take over Thoresby Park for two weeks this autumn - from October 15 to 31 - with 100 prehistoric beasts set to be unleashed to roam across the plains and woodlands of the beautiful historic landscape.

The epic adventure will bring ancient history back to life with jaw-droppingly realistic dinosaurs including the gigantic T-rex, King of the Jurassic era, and all kinds of other animatronic creatures that can move and roar.

Coming from the creators of the award-winning Lightopia Festival, this will be a chance to journey back millions of years to the time when these majestic beasts reigned and see them as they would have lived in a natural outdoor habitat.

Technology will bring the prehistoric world to life with loads of innovative features packed into the state of the art experience from 3D anatomy mapping to a nerve jangling encounter with holographic dinosaurs hiding amongst the ancient woodlands.

Offering a perfect blend of education and entertainment, Dino Kingdom visitors will discover all kinds of things about these amazing creatures as they are brought to life in a new and exciting way.

A Dino Kingdom app has been created with loads of content to give a unique insight into how dinosaurs lived.

As well as the natural outdoor setting, there will be indoor activities including fun interactive features, from designing a dinosaur to seeing it come to life in a virtual kingdom or feeding the hungry beasts in a Dino Keeper VR experience.

An excavation sand pit for budding paleontologists, dinosaur eggs, fossils, smouldering volcanoes, and a walk-through fossil tunnel as well as fairground rides for all ages and plenty of family friendly food and drink look set to make this an unforgettable experience.

With more than two thirds of the tickets for the inaugural Dino Kingdom opening in Manchester already sold three weeks ahead of the opening date, organisers are confident the event will be welcomed by dinosaur fans of all ages when it arrives in Nottinghamshire

A sign up page offering access to early bird tickets is available until Friday, July 16, when tickets go on general sale.

Sign up to the early bird ticket offer at https://dinokingdom.com/nottinghamshiresignup1/ to secure a 20 per cent discount on tickets, and to keep with all the latest updates.

Dino Kingdom Thoresby is coming from October 15 to 31, with pre-booked timed slots available every day. Advance tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket.

Join the Jurassic journey at www.dinokingdom.com

