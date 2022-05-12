Retford’s Majestic Theatre has teamed up with north west pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved traditional story of Peter Pan this Christmas.

Peter Amory, who is best known for his 14-year role as Chris Tate in ITV’s Emmerdale, will feature in the production as the mischievous Captain Hook.

The actor, from Norwich, says he is looking forward to the show.

Former Emmerdale star Peter Amory will star in this year's Majestic Theatre Peter Pan production.

Peter said: “I am really looking forward to appearing in Peter Pan this Christmas as Captain Hook.

"I have played panto villain a number of times and I love the experience.

"I can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun.”

Peter will be joined on stage by Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp as Smee, who returns for his fourth year at the Majestic.

They are both to be joined by last year's dame Jordan Bateman as Mrs Smee, Hollie Jones as Peter Pan, Jennifer Hatfull as Tinkerbell, Chelsey Thorley-Williams as the Island Chief and Felicity Cowell-Clark as Wendy, along with local dancers.

Producer Kevin Brown said: “We can't wait to return to Majestic Theatre once again to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun in January.”

Tickets for Peter Pan at the Majestic Theatre are now on sale.

To buy your ticket, visit www.majesticretford.org or call the box office on 01777 706866.

Peter Pan will run at The Majestic Theatre from January 5 to 8, 2023.