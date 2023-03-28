News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Easter fun for all the family at Sundown Adventureland

Fun for all the family is on offer at Sundown Adventureland this Easter with egg hunts, activities and more.

By Kate Mason
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

Eggbert’s Easter Egg Hunt at Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, is taking place from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16, where the littlest members of the family hunt for eight eggs, hidden in secret spots around the theme park.

After tracking down as many eggs as possible, explorers can collect a complimentary sweet treat at the Pumpkin Patch Café.

To bring the experience to life, guests can meet park mascot, Eggbert, in the newly opened Four Seasons Arena, where he’ll pose for photos and offers hugs to his biggest fans.

Easter fun at Sundown
Easter fun at Sundown
Easter fun at Sundown
Most Popular

    Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “With the warmer and longer days approaching, Easter is a great time to get outside with the family, have some fun and create special memories.

    “Sundown has been running for over half a century and we have different generations of families return time and again, so we know how to offer families a day out that they’ll never forget.

    “With the addition of Eggbert’s Easter Egg Hunt and the opportunity to stay at Wild Acre Village to extend the fun, there’s even more for families to get excited about.

    "With so many attractions to see, Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation, offers guests an opportunity to stay at the magical park for longer.”

    Read More
    Chesterfield Canal Trust launch fundraising bid for historic workboat

    Tickets are £22 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Family tickets from £58.50.

    To book visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk

    Retford