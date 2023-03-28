Eggbert’s Easter Egg Hunt at Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, is taking place from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16, where the littlest members of the family hunt for eight eggs, hidden in secret spots around the theme park.

After tracking down as many eggs as possible, explorers can collect a complimentary sweet treat at the Pumpkin Patch Café.

To bring the experience to life, guests can meet park mascot, Eggbert, in the newly opened Four Seasons Arena, where he’ll pose for photos and offers hugs to his biggest fans.

Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “With the warmer and longer days approaching, Easter is a great time to get outside with the family, have some fun and create special memories.

“Sundown has been running for over half a century and we have different generations of families return time and again, so we know how to offer families a day out that they’ll never forget.

“With the addition of Eggbert’s Easter Egg Hunt and the opportunity to stay at Wild Acre Village to extend the fun, there’s even more for families to get excited about.

"With so many attractions to see, Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation, offers guests an opportunity to stay at the magical park for longer.”

Tickets are £22 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Family tickets from £58.50.

