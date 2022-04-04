2. Creswell Crags

Join Monty Mammoth as he learns about Dawin and his expedition to the Galapagos Islands in 1835. Together, families can embark on a giant egg trail hidden all over Creswell Crags to solve Darwin's puzzles and be rewarded with an egg-cellent prize. The hunt will cost £3 per child and is available every day from April 2 to April 24, 10am to 4pm. No booking required.

Photo: Submitted