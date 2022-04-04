Families eager to celebrate Easter and the spring season will be excited to see the welcome return of Easter egg hunts, trails and many more activities after two years of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year there is plenty to keep families in and near Worksop entertained during the school holidays, from crafty activities, scavenger hunts, and Easter fairs.
Below, we have rounded up just some of the events happening in Worksop this Easter.
1. Clumber Park
From Sunday, April 9 to Monday, April 18, 11:30 to 3:30pm, families can embark on a wonderful Easter egg hunt through the beautiful nature trails of Clumber Park. Children must complete 10 nature inspired activities which may include peeking into veg patches, hopping like a bunny, or making a home for wildlife. No booking is required and will only cost £3 per child, plus car park charges if driving.
Photo: Submitted
2. Creswell Crags
Join Monty Mammoth as he learns about Dawin and his expedition to the Galapagos Islands in 1835. Together, families can embark on a giant egg trail hidden all over Creswell Crags to solve Darwin's puzzles and be rewarded with an egg-cellent prize. The hunt will cost £3 per child and is available every day from April 2 to April 24, 10am to 4pm. No booking required.
Photo: Submitted
3. Aurora Wellbeing
Aurora Worksop's Easter Eggstravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 10am to 2pm. The fun-for-all event will host an Easter egg hunt among craft stalls, a tombola, a raffle, a lucky dip and much more. You can also stop off for a delicious homemade cake and hot drink in Valerie's Tearooms.
Photo: submitted
4. Willow Community Garden
Willow Community Garden are holding an Open Garden Week from Monday, April 4 to Friday, April 8, 10am to 2pm each day. Everyone is welcome to the free week which will include craft activities from making a bird feeder, magnet and bookmark, as well as planting seeds, scavenger hunts and Easter trails. It will be a great week to get children more interested in nature.
Photo: Rachel Atkins