Designer wear on offer at charity fashion show planned in Edwinstowe
A charity fashion show and shopping event is taking place in Edwinstowe.
By Kate Mason
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
SOS Charity Fashion Shows is hosting the event for Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club at South Forest Leisure Complex on October 24.
A range of high street brands, plus French and Italian designer wear will be on show and available to buy for up to 75 per cent off.
Tickets are £10. Doors open at 6.30pm, ahead of the show starting at 7pm.
For tickets, email [email protected] or call 07581 265531.