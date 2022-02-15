From loving lions to open-hearted otters, Valentine’s Day was a holiday even for the animals to express affection for one another.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Auckley, Doncaster, was full of love yesterday (February 14) as popular resident lions Ares and Julie nuzzled up to each other in Lion Country.

Their calm lives is a world away from their former home in concrete pens at a Romanian zoo where they experienced neglect and malnourishment before they were saved by a YWP appeal and rescue mission in 2010.

The big cats now roam over grasslands, swim in lakes with a waterfall and relax knowing they are safe and cared for.

But do not be fooled, like all couples, Ares can get on the wrong side of Julie especially when he tries to steal her food or wakes her up from a nap.

Carnivore team leader at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Kim Wilkins, said: “Seeing our lions thrive over the last 12 years has been one of the inspiring aspects of our work.

“They have such a strong bond and it is an honour observing their family life.

“They are full of life with big personalities and are always visitor favourites.”

But the lions were not the only loved up animals at YWP this Valentine’s Day.

Here are photos from this year’s day of love.

