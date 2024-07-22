Creative and cultural activities showcased in Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bassetlaw Museum is showcasing the creations of people from across the district who have taken part in creative and cultural sessions.

Over the last nine months, Bassetlaw District Council has funded 15 community groups with Arts and Heritage grants enabling them to provide activities and events including creative therapies for people fighting cancer, a sculpture celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, a 1920’s heritage costume event, and funding for a Christmas lantern parade.

Among the items on display are the Drag-on sculpture created by Harworth and Bircotes Pride, which has been used to lead the Pride events in the district, works produced as part of art and mind therapy workshops at Worksop’s Aurora Wellbeing Centre and various photographs and artwork from other projects.

The Arts and Heritage sessions, as well as other projects and events, have been provided by thanks to support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The exhibition runs at Bassetlaw Museum in Retford from Saturday 13th July to Friday 30th August and admission is free.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “It is wonderful to see the culmination of some of the projects and works created across the district thanks to these community-based sessions.

“Thanks to the funding secured by the Council, it has given groups and organisations in Bassetlaw the opportunity to support residents by teaching them more about their communities using creative projects.”

The UKSPF consists of a package of measures being delivered by Bassetlaw District Council over a two-year period after it secured more than £3.39 million from the UK Government.

For more information on the workshops and to book visit: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/ukspf-bidding-and-procurement-opportunities/arts-and-heritage-workshops/