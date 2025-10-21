Countdown on for Worksop's Got Talent show with just days left to buy tickets
Worksop’s Got Talent 2025 is just days away and this year’s spooky spectacular is taking place on Halloween (Friday, 31st October 2025) at North Notts Arena.
With celebrity judges, 12 incredible finalists and what organisers promise will be “the biggest surprise in the show’s nine-year history” it looks set to be another fantastic evening of entertainment.
This year’s celebrity judging panel is made up of Coronation Street villain Calum Lill, ‘Hollyoaks’ James Sutton, ‘The Traitors’ 2025 winner Leanne Quigley and Waterloo Road actor Liam Scholes.
The judges will be treated to performances from a number of talented acts including a martial arts group, a comedian, a magician, a community choir, a rap group, a Bollywood dance school and lots more.
James Clarke, the event’s organiser, said: “We are putting the finishing touches to Worksop’s Got Talent 2025 and our audience will be truly blown away by what we have got planned for our 9th show! See you on Halloween!”
The remaining tickets can be purchased here
The annual charity event sees 700 local people come together for an unforgettable night of talent, fundraising and surprises.
Since 2016, the show has raised £165,000 for Retina UK, won nine awards and James Corden, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson are among the high-profile names to appear virtually, so anything is possible at this month’s spectacular event.
