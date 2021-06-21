Community events in Worksop cancelled due to Covid

The Shireoaks Carnival and Armed Forces Day are among the annual events set to be cancelled.

Event organisers across the region have been forced to cancel and postpone a number of events due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

A statement on the Shireoaks Carnival Facebook page said: “Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty that brings with event planning, the committee have decided to cancel this year's event with a view to running next year's if we can do it safely at that time.

Shireoaks Row, Shireoaks. Shireoaks Carnival. Picture: St Luke's Primary School float.

“We have also decided to refund any traders that have booked a stall this year and any that rolled over payments from last year. If anyone has any questions regarding this, please feel free to contact us.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Meanwhile the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion said it was “soul destroying” to have to cancel Armed Forces Day.

A statement on the Worksop branch of the RBL Facebook page said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to cancel Armed Forces Day again this year, this is soul destroying for us but the Legion have instructed all events of over 30 people be cancelled in the wake of the restriction extension.”

Armed Forces Day - Held at Shireoaks sports and social Club

The cancellations come after the four-week delay to easing Covid-19 social distancing restrictions on June 21 in England. The government said more time was needed to allow more people to receive coronavirus vaccinations in the face of the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Let us know if you have been forced to cancel any community events due to ongoing Covid restrictions by contacting us on [email protected]