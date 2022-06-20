The Festival of Clowne will take place on Saturday, June 25, from 10am till 2pm at St John the Baptist Parish Church and is the first summer festival since the Mining Festival in 2019.

This event aims to celebrate all things Clowne – its heritage, its sense of community, and its families, with an exhibition of photos of Clowne, old and new, created by Clowne History Society.

St John the Baptist Parish Church will be hosting stalls for visitors to support local traders.

Clowne last held an event in 2019 with the Mining Festival.

Rector, Rev’d Bryony Taylor said: “After two years of lockdown it’s time we gathered together again and celebrated our community and its strong spirit at the parish church.

“We hope this will be an opportunity for people to gather socially, reconnect, explore our beautiful church and share memories of Clowne.”

Doors open at 10am, and refreshments will be available.