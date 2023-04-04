The Three Legged Stool, on Raymoth Lane, is holding an Easter egg in the pub garden on Sunday, April 9, from noon, with 200 eggs hidden in the garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A pub spokeswoman said: “We are also holding an Easter Egg raffle and would appreciate any donations of Easter Eggs. We are selling raffle tickets at £1 a strip with all proceeds going to charity.

Easter Eggs are up for grabs in the raffle.

Most Popular

“Please pop into the pub with your donation and to buy some tickets.”

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Advertisement

Advertisement

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Advertisement

Advertisement

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Easter Egg Raffle Prize

Easter Egg Raffle Prize