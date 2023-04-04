News you can trust since 1895
Charity Easter egg raffle at Worksop’s The Three Legged Stool

A Worksop pub has a raffle, with all proceeds going to In Sams Name and In Sams Name For Her, two local groups offering support to people struggling with their mental health.

By Debbie ChappellContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST

The Three Legged Stool, on Raymoth Lane, is holding an Easter egg in the pub garden on Sunday, April 9, from noon, with 200 eggs hidden in the garden.

A pub spokeswoman said: “We are also holding an Easter Egg raffle and would appreciate any donations of Easter Eggs. We are selling raffle tickets at £1 a strip with all proceeds going to charity.

Easter Eggs are up for grabs in the raffle.
    “Please pop into the pub with your donation and to buy some tickets.”

    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
    Easter Egg Raffle Prize
