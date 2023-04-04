Charity Easter egg raffle at Worksop’s The Three Legged Stool
A Worksop pub has a raffle, with all proceeds going to In Sams Name and In Sams Name For Her, two local groups offering support to people struggling with their mental health.
The Three Legged Stool, on Raymoth Lane, is holding an Easter egg in the pub garden on Sunday, April 9, from noon, with 200 eggs hidden in the garden.
A pub spokeswoman said: “We are also holding an Easter Egg raffle and would appreciate any donations of Easter Eggs. We are selling raffle tickets at £1 a strip with all proceeds going to charity.
“Please pop into the pub with your donation and to buy some tickets.”
