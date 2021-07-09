Chance to tackle 20 mile Worksop to Chesterfield trek as Canal Walking Festival returns

Altogether there are 42 guided walks of various types and lengths for walkers of all abilities, running from September 11 to September 19.

They vary from a one mile stroll to a full twenty miles and are spread all the way along the canal’s 46 miles from Chesterfield to West Stockwith on the River Trent.

Much of the scenery is beautiful, none more so than the Giant’s Staircase of 23 locks in just over a mile between Kiveton and Shireoaks that features in several of the walks.

There are walks of all different lengths and types for different abilities.

The Festival is organised by the Chesterfield Canal Trust, whose Walks Officer, David Blackburn, said: “After last year’s cancellation, we are delighted to be back.

"The canal is an absolute delight at any time of year, but early Autumn possibly sees it at its best.”

There are also special interest walks, such as wildlife, history, architecture and restoration, as well as opportunities to explore some of the attractive towns and villages in North Nottinghamshire – or you can combine a walk with a cruise on one of the Chesterfield Canal Trust’s trip boats.

Serious walkers will no doubt want to join the 20 mile jaunt from Chesterfield to Worksop.

This covers the 12 miles of canal that has been restored since 1989 and the eight miles that is still to be re-awakened.

All the walks are free except for those combined with a boat.

They must be booked in advance, either online via the Trust’s website – search for Chesterfield Canal Trust – or by ringing 01246 477569.

All the walks will be subject to the latest Covid advice, so participants should come prepared with a face covering, even if it will not actually be required.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust wishes to thank all the walk leaders, the many organisations which have helped and the festival’s sponsors: the Canal & River Trust, Avant Homes, Derbyshire County Council Action Grants and Eckington, Misterton and West Stockwith Parish Councils.