Book now to visit award-winning garden in near Worksop
Open on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at 8 Church Lane, Letwell, from noon-4pm, visitors are asked to book tickets prior to the day at ngs.org.uk, using the ‘find a garden’ heading.
Parking is very limited, which is why the NGS is asking people to book, but there will be a choice of timings to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy this wonderful garden.
Professionally designed by Sarah Murch, of Ellicar Gardens, at Gringley on the Hill, the free-flowing lawn is surrounded by colourful, naturalistuc borders, containing shrubs, grasses and perennials.
An informal path runs through a colourful gravel garden, planted with aromatics and grasses leading to a wildlife pond and sunken garden with oak pergola.
The garden has wheelchair access, while there will be plants for sale and refreshments at the open weekend.