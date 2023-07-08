News you can trust since 1895
Book now to visit award-winning garden in near Worksop

There is a new, award-winning garden open for the National Garden Scheme near Worksop.
By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST

Open on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at 8 Church Lane, Letwell, from noon-4pm, visitors are asked to book tickets prior to the day at ngs.org.uk, using the ‘find a garden’ heading.

Parking is very limited, which is why the NGS is asking people to book, but there will be a choice of timings to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy this wonderful garden.

Colourful garden borders in the garden in Letwell. Picture: National Garden SchemeColourful garden borders in the garden in Letwell. Picture: National Garden Scheme
    Professionally designed by Sarah Murch, of Ellicar Gardens, at Gringley on the Hill, the free-flowing lawn is surrounded by colourful, naturalistuc borders, containing shrubs, grasses and perennials.

    An informal path runs through a colourful gravel garden, planted with aromatics and grasses leading to a wildlife pond and sunken garden with oak pergola.

    The garden has wheelchair access, while there will be plants for sale and refreshments at the open weekend.

    The garden features a naturalist gravel garden. Picture: National Garden SchemeThe garden features a naturalist gravel garden. Picture: National Garden Scheme
