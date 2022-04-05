A whopping 30 bee sculptures, decorated by local talent, have been placed across the district as the new Nectar Trail was launched on Saturday (April 2), thanks to North Notts BID, in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity and created by Making Trails.

Street entertainment, free face painting and free wild flower seeds were being handed out in Retford and Worksop to celebrate the bees brightening up the towns.

The displays will be in place until September with the aim of celebrating positive character traits and the natural environment, as well as encouraging f ootfall.

The North Notts Nectar Trail will be in place for 22 weeks.

All proceeds raised through sculpture sponsorship and an auction will be donated to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Folk can embark on a fun challenge by locating all the bees using North Notts BID’s interactive app, where you can discover more about bees, and how to be more environmentally aware.

Georgie Muirhead, a local interior stylist who runs her own business, Georgie Designs, is one of the designers included in the sculpture trail.

She said: “As a designer I was thrilled to enter the North Notts Nectar Trail and have my design accepted.

"This fulfils a personal challenge of mine to work on such an exciting community project and represent my town of Retford.

“My given bee theme was ‘bee economical’.

"The focus for the design was to provide a paired-back simplistic look to the flowers to show that beauty can still be found in the simpler things.

"In contrast, the bee has been gilded with 24 carat gold leaf to highlight the richness and beauty in nature around us in which to enjoy.

“Although the subject and the structure was a challenge, I feel proud of my finished piece and hope that everyone enjoys it as part of the bee trail.”

The Nectar Trail follows on from last year’s successful BookBench Trail which saw 40 benches installed in the area after being decorated by schools in partnership with artists and businesses.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “We were delighted to launch the North Notts Nectar Trail this past weekend, giving the public the chance to discover the incredible sculptures across the region. This is a great opportunity to showcase exciting local creative talents, as well as helping to raise the profile of businesses to trail visitors from North Notts and beyond.

“We’d like to thank all the designers, organisers, installers, app developers and local businesses who have helped to bring the trail to life.”

