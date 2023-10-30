Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The small charity helps Bassetlaw (Nottinghamshire) residents in a number of ways: from a popular Community Car Scheme, complete with an electric wheelchair accessible vehicle, and minibus trips, to befriending services, help with energy advice, assistance in completing benefit forms, initiatives to help the local community to stay active, in home support and assisting people who are discharged from hospitals.

They regularly offer additional services such as coordinating Bassetlaw District Council’s Warm Pack scheme to help people who are unable to afford heating their whole house and strongly believe in supporting their clients by helping them to engage with multiple services, whether that is in house or signposting to an appropriate outside resource.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In just seven days, Bassetlaw Action Centre’ GOGA (Get Out Get Active) team won the Embedding Inclusion Award from the Activity Alliance for their work making sports facilities more accessible to the local community, the Integrated Care System (Nottingham and Nottinghamshire)’s Health and Care Award: Value for Money for their Promoting Independence scheme which engages with people who have left hospital, and received news that it has been short listed for the Community Transport Association’s Provider of the Year (for large fleet size CT with above 5 vehicles).

Bassetlaw Action Centre's Sarah Radford and Natalie Manning celebrate their award.

Most Popular

These awards show that the integrated, hands on approach Bassetlaw Action Centre provides is showcasing best practise to engage with and assist members of the local community.

The majority of services are provided by a bank of willing volunteers who are proud to make a difference where they live.

Bassetlaw Action Centre is always in need of more volunteers and are eager to hear from anyone who would like to join this award winning team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone interested should call 01777 709650, email [email protected] or visit www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.