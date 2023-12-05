Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star Irita Marriott to give free valuations in Worksop

Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star Irita Marriott is set to give free valuations to shoppers at Carlton House in Worksop.

Irita Marriott will be visit the popular venue in Carlton Road on Wednesday December 6 10am to 12pm giving free valuations to customers.

A Christmas market is also set to take place at Carlton House on Sunday December 10 12pm to 4pm with market stalls, mulled wine and a visit from Santa.