'Aldi's Next Big Thing' star to headline Worksop's fifth annual food festival

Chris Bavin, TV chef and presenter of ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, has been announced as this year’s celebrity guest for North Notts Food Fest, Worksop’s annual food and drink celebration that will be returning to the town centre on Saturday 6 July.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm in Worksop’s Old Market Square, the free family food festival organised by North Notts BID combines a packed programme of cookery demonstrations from a selection of returning and new celebrity and local chefs, children’s food-themed activities, face painting and street entertainment, including the ‘Hot Dinners’ band.

An outside bar and artisan street market selling locally produced and hand-made treats will add to the abundance of food and drink offerings that attendees can indulge in, with stalls including Siggy’s Handmade Pizzas, Outlaw Cookie Club and Claylands Wines.

Chris Bavin will be presenting two demonstrations showcasing how to get the best meals from cost-effective seasonal ingredients. Having recently hosted the second series of Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, Chris also presents several BBC food shows including ‘Eat Well for Less’ with last year’s Food Fest celebrity guest Gregg Wallace. He also regularly contributes to The One Show and showcases his horticulture expertise during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “The Food Fest has become an annual treat in the Bassetlaw calendar since we held our first event in 2019. We’re proud to once again be serving up a mixture of firm favourites of the Food Fest along with fresh culinary talents in a celebration of everything that’s great about low-cost, local food and drink.

“With a raft of demonstrations and activities for families to enjoy, it is also an informative event for people looking to learn more about how they can make great food at home, all while supporting local producers and businesses in the town.”

Billy Frost from the Mucky Duck pub and restaurant, a BID member in Drakeholes, joins Chris on the schedule of demonstrations on the main marquee. Billy has worked up through the culinary ranks to win the national Escoffier Challenge, reaching the semi-final of National Chef of the Year and competing on MasterChef: The Professionals. Food Fest favourite and home economist Teresa Bovey will also be returning to share her expertise on serving up low-cost tasty treats.

Further demonstrations include food writer and mummy blogger Emily Leary, author of ‘Get your kids to eat anything’, and Arya Madhavan, who will be showcasing her ‘Indian Curry Pot’ spice mixes that attendees will be able to grab their hands on.

Children can create their own ‘veg critter’ in the children’s activity tent throughout the day, with a small prize for the best creation. Younger visitors will also be able to enjoy some story time reading in the Story Shed on Bridge Street.