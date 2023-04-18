7 Worksop pubs with the best beer gardens to enjoy a bank holiday bevvy

With the sun finally shining and bank holidays on the horizon we’ve found the best places in Worksop to enjoy a tipple or two.
Here are 7 of Worksop’s best beer gardens according to Google reviews.
1. Best beer gardens
Scroll through to see the best places to go Photo: Google
2. The White Lion, Park Street, Worksop
The White Lion at Top House, Park Street, Worksop, received a 4.3 star rating on Google and is the perfect place to enjoy a pint in the sunshine. One review said: "Great quality and innovative menu. Helpful staff and superb beer garden." Photo: Google streetview
3. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop
Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable." Photo: Facebook
4. Lockkeeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop
Lockkeeper enjoys a stunning riverside location. One Google review said: "Great outdoor beer garden nice staff" Photo: Google