7 Worksop pubs with the best beer gardens to enjoy a bank holiday bevvy

With the sun finally shining and bank holidays on the horizon we’ve found the best places in Worksop to enjoy a tipple or two.

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

Here are 7 of Worksop’s best beer gardens according to Google reviews.

Scroll through to see the best places to go

1. Best beer gardens

Scroll through to see the best places to go Photo: Google

The White Lion at Top House, Park Street, Worksop, received a 4.3 star rating on Google and is the perfect place to enjoy a pint in the sunshine. One review said: "Great quality and innovative menu. Helpful staff and superb beer garden."

2. The White Lion, Park Street, Worksop

The White Lion at Top House, Park Street, Worksop, received a 4.3 star rating on Google and is the perfect place to enjoy a pint in the sunshine. One review said: "Great quality and innovative menu. Helpful staff and superb beer garden." Photo: Google streetview

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable."

3. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable." Photo: Facebook

Lockkeeper enjoys a stunning riverside location. One Google review said: "Great outdoor beer garden nice staff"

4. Lockkeeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop

Lockkeeper enjoys a stunning riverside location. One Google review said: "Great outdoor beer garden nice staff" Photo: Google

