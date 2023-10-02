2 . Spooktacular at Yeoman Hill Park

The Spooktacular event will kick off on Saturday, October 28, from 4-8pm. The event includes a scare-maze and a not so scary scare maze. Entertainment will be thriving throughout the evening, with special guests, the Sanderson Sisters and THE Michael Myers. A spooky parade will also be accompanied by Halloween-themed stalls and activities. Food and drink vendors will be present on the site. The event is courtesy of Gingersnaps Parties and Mansfield Woodhouse Community Group. Photo: Mansfield Chad