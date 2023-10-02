Here are 13 things to do in Nottinghamshire for Halloween this month.
From spooky parades, to ghost tours, festive funfairs and ‘wicked’ parties – there is something for everyone this Halloween.
1. Pumpkin picking
There are several pumpkin-picking spots across the area. Debdale Lane Pumpkin patch is now open, as is Maxey's Farm Shop and family-run 'Pick Your Own' in North Nottinghamshire. Halloween photo by Adobe Stock. Photo: Adobe Stock/Evgeny Atamanenko
2. Spooktacular at Yeoman Hill Park
The Spooktacular event will kick off on Saturday, October 28, from 4-8pm. The event includes a scare-maze and a not so scary scare maze. Entertainment will be thriving throughout the evening, with special guests, the Sanderson Sisters and THE Michael Myers. A spooky parade will also be accompanied by Halloween-themed stalls and activities. Food and drink vendors will be present on the site. The event is courtesy of Gingersnaps Parties and Mansfield Woodhouse Community Group. Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Sherwood Forest interactive ghost walk
Sherwood Forest interactive ghost walk is suitable for participants aged 16 and above. The walk lasts for an hour and costs £15 per person. Tickets are selling fast and there are only a few slots available for October 20. More information can be found at hauntingnightsghostwalks.co.uk/event/sherwood-forest-interactive-ghost-walks/ Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Children's Halloween disco at Mansfield Civic Centre
Tickets are £5 for the disco, with the event held between 2 and 4.30pm on October 21 at Mansfield Civic Corner, Chesterfield Road. Tickets can be found at www.playbackevents.co.uk/event/childrens-halloween-disco-2023/ Photo: Mansfield Chad