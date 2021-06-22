12 pictures show Ascot-themed charity day in Anston

The event at Anston Cricket Club raised £1,500 for Breast Cancer Now – the research and care charity.

Chris Snee said: “We had a fabulous day, and raised £1500 for Breast Cancer Now.

"Anston Cricket Club we’re excellent hosts for the day, providing the venue and excellent bar staff. £750 in bar takings will help with their fundraising too.

"Fifty ladies attended, supported by 10 volunteers on the day, and many others beforehand.

"The guests had all made a great effort to get dressed up for the event.

“In addition to the racing, a Prosecco welcome and serving afternoon tea, we had fundraising activities throughout the afternoon including Game of Scones, Grand raffle, cupcake lucky dip, stand up bingo and tombola and the Queen came to us - instead of the real Ascot- albeit only a cardboard version.”

1. Ascot Ladies Day 2021 Ascot Ladies Day 2021 in aid of Breast Cancer Now at Anston Cricket Club Photo: Submit Buy photo

2. Dress to impress £1,500 was raised at the Ascot Ladies Day 2021 in aid of Breast Cancer Now at Anston Cricket Club Photo: Submit Buy photo

3. Hats off Fun all round at Ascot Ladies Day 2021 in aid of Breast Cancer Now at Anston Cricket Club Photo: Submit Buy photo

4. Your majesty Rubbing shoulders with the Royals at Ascot Ladies Day 2021 in aid of Breast Cancer Now at Anston Cricket Club Photo: Submit Buy photo