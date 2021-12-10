Libby Peacock, 11, is hosting her final fundraiser for Cancer Research UK as it approaches the anniversary of her grandmother’s death.

Susan Mullen sadly passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice on December 15 2020 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

To help in the fight against cancer, Libby will be hosting her unique charity Santa’s grotto day tomorrow (December 11).

11-year-old Libby Peacock has raised over £1,400 in the fight against cancer so far.

The event will run from 11am until 4pm at their home address on 53 Furnival Street, Worksop and will involve a tombola, a raffle, a cake sale, and even a special visit from Santa himself who will be in his grotto in the back garden.

Parents can book 10-minute slots for £3.50 for one child, or £1 per additional child, to visit Santa by contacting Libby.

Libby’s mum, Katie Peacock, expressed how proud she was of her daughter, but noted she’ll be ‘glad’ to have her house back.

She said: “I've got balloon displays in the bedrooms, I've got all these bags in the living room, I've got cake, scones and everything in the kitchen.

Susan Mullen sadly lost her battle to pancreatic cancer last year.

“It is a bit heart-wrenching, every night after school she's just been at home getting the event ready.

“She went online when it was Black Friday and bought all these toys for children - she's catered for absolutely everybody.”

In a video posted earlier this year, Libby said: “I want to keep my nanan’s memory alive and raise as much money as I can to help those thousands of people who are fighting just like my nanan did.”