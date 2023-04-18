10 Worksop pubs with the best beer gardens to enjoy some alfresco drinks in the spring sunshine

Here are 10 of Worksop’s best beer gardens according to customer reviews.
1. Drinks are up
Check out the best place to enjoy some spring sunshine (Picture: Justin Sullivan) Photo: Justin Sullivan
2. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop
Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable." Photo: Facebook
3. The Millhouse, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop
A popular spot for a long, cold drink in the sunshine. The venue received a 4.5 star rating. Photo: Google
4. King Edward VII, Ryton Street, Worksop
A pub that has all five star reviews from customers. A great place to enjoy a pint in the sun. Photo: Google