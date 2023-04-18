10 Worksop pubs with the best beer gardens to enjoy some alfresco drinks in the spring sunshine

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 16:18 BST
With the sun finally shining after a dull and dismal few months we’ve found the best places in Worksop to enjoy a tipple or two whilst catching some spring rays.

Here are 10 of Worksop’s best beer gardens according to customer reviews.

Check out the best place to enjoy some spring sunshine (Picture: Justin Sullivan)

Check out the best place to enjoy some spring sunshine (Picture: Justin Sullivan)

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable."

2. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable." Photo: Facebook

A popular spot for a long, cold drink in the sunshine. The venue received a 4.5 star rating.

3. The Millhouse, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

A popular spot for a long, cold drink in the sunshine. The venue received a 4.5 star rating. Photo: Google

A pub that has all five star reviews from customers. A great place to enjoy a pint in the sun.

4. King Edward VII, Ryton Street, Worksop

A pub that has all five star reviews from customers. A great place to enjoy a pint in the sun. Photo: Google

