Catch up with Nottingham Symphonic Wind Orchestra in their next concert, to be held on March 24.

The venue will be Djanogly Recital Hall at the University of Nottingham’s Lakeside Arts and it gets under way at 7pm.

The concert is called Wonderful World and tickets, including refreshments, are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. They are available from Windblowers on 0115 9410543.