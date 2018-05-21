Whittington’s comedy sequel to be performed in Worksop

TaylorMade Productions will return to Worksop’s Acorn Theatre later this month to perform Amanda Whittington’s Ladies Down Under.

This comes after the success of their first production Flint Street Nativity at the theatre.

Ladies Down Under is a funny heart-warming sequel to her enormously successful comedy play Ladies’ Day, performed at The Acorn Theatre last year and it can be seen from May 30-June 2.

The story takes four workmates from a Hull fish factory, on the trip of a lifetime Down Under. After they win a fortune at the races, Pearl, Shelley, Jan and Linda celebrate by visiting Australia and its sights.

Their adventures take in Surfer’s Paradise and Uluru and the Sydney Mardi Gras, on their journey meeting several hilarious characters.

Shelley dreams of luxury and glamour, whilst the rest of the gang go native and camp out under the stars.

Jan tries to rekindle her relationship with Joe, Linda comes to terms with her good fortune and Pearl finds she has her own mountain to climb.

For more on how to get tickets for the production, go to http://www.acorntheatre.net/whats-on