Touring Ibsen classic reaches the area

Ibsen’s masterpiece Hedda Gabler can be seen at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from February 5-10 as part of a UK and Ireland tour, following a sold-out run at the National Theatre.

Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

This vital new version by Olivier and Tony Award®-winning playwright Patrick Marber (Closer, Three Days in the Country, performer in TV’s The Day Today and Knowing Me, Knowing You... with Alan Partridge) is directed by Ivo van Hove, one of the world’s most exciting directors.

Lizzy Watts takes the title role. Her theatre credits include Strife at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Angry Brigade and Artefacts at The Bush, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Globe, Blink for Nabokov and Wasted for Paines Plough. TV includes The Durrells and Midsommer Murders and she plays Ivy Layton in BBC Radio 4’s Home Front.

Patrick Marber said: “It has been a huge honour to work with the great Ivo van Hove on this version of Hedda Gabler at the National Theatre. I am thrilled that this tour will enable more people to see his incredible production.”

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg