Tickets on sale for Blyth Players’ Blackadder production

Tickets are now on sale to see a production later this year by Blyth Players of Blackadder Goes Forth.

It is being staged at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, from November 8-10, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Blackadder Goes Forth was originally written in 1989 for the BBC by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, and this amateur production, directed by Andrew Robinson and Adam Betts, is not to be missed.

Please book tickets (costing £10) by calling 07784 916250 or you can book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers