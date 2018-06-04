Tempest gets the Oddsocks treatment at Thoresby

The popular Oddsocks theatre company will be performing their version of The Tempest at Thoresby Park lawns on Sunday, June 17, from 4pm.

Shakespeare’s tale of illusion and revenge is brought vividly to life in Oddsocks’ musical sci-fi adaptation.

Space explorer Prospero is marooned in a galaxy far, far away with his fearless daughter Miranda and a host of madcap aliens… Years later when his enemies’ ship is passing nearby, the chance for revenge on these space cowboys is hard to resist and he conjures up the force to bring them to him.

Prepare for launch, get your space suits on and take one small step for man, one giant leap for Shakespeare, in what should be the perfect treat for Father’s Day.

Taking place outside on the lawns at Thoresby, don’t forget your deckchairs, sunhat and suncream.

Tickets are £17 adult, £15 concessions, £12 child, £50 family.

Call the Thoresby Park box office on 01623 822009.