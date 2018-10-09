Shakespeare In Love is at Nottingham venue

First it was an Academy Award-winning film and now Shakespeare In Love is hitting the stage at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from October 16-20.

This critically acclaimed West End play, directed by Phillip Breen, drops in at the Theatre Royal as part of a UK-wide tour.

The film Shakespeare in Love, written by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, and starring Judi Dench, Joseph Fiennes and Gwyneth Paltrow, went on to win seven Academy Awards, including best screenplay, following its premiere in 1998. It was adapted for stage by Lee Hall, with music by Paddy Cunneen, and opened for a triumphant West End run in 2014 to both critical and public acclaim.

Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block… the deadline for his new play – a comedy called Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate’s Daughter – is fast approaching, he’s struggling to finish the first line of a sonnet and he’s in dire need of inspiration.

Then he meets the beguiling Viola de Lesseps, the beautiful daughter of a wealthy merchant. Viola is prepared to do anything – including risking the frosty disapproval of Queen Elizabeth I – to fulfil her illicit dream of performing on the London stage and pursuing a passionate affair with the greatest playwright of the age.

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Pete Le May