See stand-up star Stewart as final tour reaches Nottingham this week

Don’t miss the appearance at Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday, October 14, by comedian Stewart Francis on his final stand-up tour, Into The Punset.

The Canadian ace is holding back the tears as he says goodbye to the good show-goers who have made his job such great fun over the last decade or so.

But as a fully-paid up comedian, who takes his vocation very seriously to boot, through the tears there will be a constant desire to arouse boundless joy in his audience.

So expect some tears, yes, but more to the point expect the veritable barrel of laughs that can be expected of a punmaster of Stewart Francis’s calibre.

For more on this stand-up show, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk