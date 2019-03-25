See Frank Skinner’s Royal Concert Hall gig later this year

Tickets have gone on sale to see Frank Skinner, one of the country’s most popular comedians, when he brings his next UK tour to Nottingham on October 11.

Frank has announced a nationwide tour this autumn with his new stand up show Showbiz.

Since his last tour, Frank’s only live comedy appearances have been with The Man With No Show, which saw him perform an hour of completely improvised stand-up comedy with no material and no set list.

Now he is back after four years.

Frank announced the Showbiz tour during a non-stop ten-hour radio show, which marked the ten-year anniversary of his hugely successful career at Absolute Radio.

Frank’s award-winning show pulls in more than one million listeners per week and has achieved ten million podcast downloads and saw him inducted into the Radio Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Click here for ticket availability.