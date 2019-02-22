See award-winning comic Lee at Sheffield venue

Lost Voice Guy will be performing a stand-up show at Sheffield Leadmill on March 2.

Come and see the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2018, and star and writer of BBC Radio 4’s comedy series, Ability, Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy), as he visits as part of his highly anticipated debut UK tour.

Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid.

He made his first stand-up performance in February 2012 and now gigs all over the country.

In 2013 Lee took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe and has performed a show there every year since.

He has also performed at the Brighton Fringe, Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival, Nottingham Comedy Festival and Liverpool Comedy Festival.

As well as winning Britain’s Got Talent 2018, Lee won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014.

