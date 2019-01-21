Robin Hood gets the Oddsocks treatment at Mansfield venue

Robin Hood and the Revolting Peasants can be seen in a performance at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 17, from 7pm.

East Midlands-based theatre company Oddsocks Productions will be showcasing their inimitable trademark humour, live music and audience interaction in Andy Barrow’s exciting new telling of Robin Hood.

The sinister Sheriff is on a mission to squeeze the purses of the peasants, avoid his responsibilities and make friends with despicable despots.

With a cast of firm favourites and fresh friendly faces, audiences can join and revolt with regular Oddsocker Dominic Gee-Burch as the heroic and honourable Robin Hood.

Joining Robin is a team made up of the caring crusader Marion and squirrel saviour Little John, who are raring and ready to take on the gluttonous and guileful Sheriff.

Whether adult or child, there is something for everyone from furry forest friends for the children to idiotic innuendos for the adults. Oddsocks Productions is a critically acclaimed theatre company that tours its work to diverse communities across the UK and beyond. During its winter seasons, it tours traditional family adaptations of classic texts.

Tickets to this production are available at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 633133.