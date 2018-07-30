Riotous comic play is heading for Nottingham later this year

Get your tickets nice and early for Murder For Two, coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 26-28.

A hilarious high-energy musical whodunit, Murder For Two is a madcap murder mystery with a twist. Two actors play 13 characters… and the piano in this acclaimed new musical. A loving homage to the canon of murder mystery plays, Murder For Two is a hysterical blend of music, mayhem and murder.

When famous novelist Arthur Whitney is found dead at his birthday party, it’s time to call in the detectives. The only problem is, they’re out of town. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a neighbourhood cop who dreams of climbing the ranks. With the clock ticking, it’s up to Marcus to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime before the real detective arrives.

Murder For Two was recently a huge hit off-Broadway. The production played to sell-out houses and brilliant reviews in its European premiere at The Watermill Theatre and The Other Palace London.

Photo by Scott Rylander