Review: Classic Thriller Season at Nottingham Theatre Royal

For many it’s been a murderous summer, thanks to the weather, writes Tony Spittles.

Now, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal is going to make sure that it’s just as hot and humid for the next four weeks with its month-long Classic Thriller season.

This anchor of the summer season for the past three decades is now back on home ground after last year’s theatre revamp saw productions staged at the nearby Nottingham Playhouse and the city’s National Justice Museum.

And in total contrast to the summer heatwave, Christmas Eve is the backdrop to the opening crime caper, Peter Gordon’s Sleighed to Death, which is on until this Saturday (August 4).

This gem of a choice to mark 30 years of thrilling entertainment is a prequel to the highly entertaining trilogy of Inspector Pratt whodunnits, and sees the accident-prone officer (here he has just made sergeant) and his equally unfortunate assistant, Constable Mary Potter, on a fund-raising mission with his magic show.

As befits such a 1920s scene, the two arrive at the stately home of Sir Walton Gates (played by Nottingham favourite Andrew Fettes) who is hosting his usual festive family get-together.

Add the usual number of guests and servants and the scene is set for a magic show which is a laugh a minute as the bumbling sergeant (a tour-de-force performance by David Callister) shows he just as inept as a police officer as he is a magician, added to which is his murdering of the English language with hilarious results.

Other Thriller Season regulars involved in the murder investigation when a “catch-the-bullet” trick appears to go wrong include Karen Henson (who co-founded Tabs Productions in 1989) as Sir Walton’s wife, Grace; Jeremy Lloyd Thomas as Sir Walton’s “Aussie” brother, Archie; Susan Earnshaw as Sgt Pratt’s sidekick, Wpc Potter, in a scene-stealing role as a Christmas fairy, and Jacqueline Gilbride as Morag McKay, the no-nonsense housekeeper.

Also caught up in the festive frenzy were Sir Walton’s bright-young-thing daughter Emma (Emma Vickery) and her new beau, so-called adventurer James Washington (David Martin).

Next week (August 7-11) investigations move from the country to the capital in a Touch of Danger as popular novelist Max Teligan heads back home after a business trip to find a newspaper report of his violent death.

This cleverly constructed drama, penned by best-selling Francis Durbridge, has plenty of modern-day resonances as Max is confronted by a parade of mysterious visitors as it becomes clearly that unwittingly he has been caught up in the activities of an international terrorist group.

The terror of the French Revolution and ‘Madame Guillotine’ is the chilling thread running through the third of the four productions, The Scarlet Pimpernel, adapted from Baroness Orczy’s classic novel, on from August 14-18.

This step back in history follows the trials and tribulations of the “cleverest woman in Europe,” Marguerite St Just, who is torn between three men - her husband, her brother and the power-hungry, aristocrat-hating Chauvelin - a cause that sees the elusive Scarlet Pimpernel heading to Paris to save another innocent life.

The following week the action moves across the English Channel for The Nightmare Room, adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mystery thriller, which rounds off the season from August 21-25.

This edge-of-the-seat classic with its gripping and sinister twists and turns shows Conan Doyle’s mastery of the art with friendship, infidelity, jealousy and revenge all featuring in the terrifying tale of two women, one locked room and one bottle of poison.

Tickets for each of the four productions range from £12 to £25, and for fans who want to see all four dramas there are bargain offers of £68 in the stalls and upper circle (evenings) or £56 in the stalls and upper circle (matinees).

Further details of showtimes can be obtained from the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 9895555 or at www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Simon Cooper