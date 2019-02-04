Prize up for grabs for Chinese New Year Extravaganza at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Come and join the celebration as the Chinese New Year Extravaganza comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 15 with a unique and exciting cultural spectacle, celebrating the Year of the Pig.

What’s more, we have a family ticket to be won in our latest great competition.

Touring across the country to celebrate the biggest festive event on the Chinese calendar, Chinese New Year Extravaganza features a team of performers showcasing amazing Chinese performing arts.

From the cheerful spirit of the auspicious Lion Dance, to the awe-inspiring contortion, the show is a colourful display of Chinese cultural tradition and is not to be missed. The performance gets under way at 7.30pm at the Palace Theatre and tickets are priced at £20 full / £18 concessions / £16 child / family of four £64

Block bookers can buy ten tickets and get the 11th free. Call the box office at the venue on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

However, to be in with a chance of winning a family tickets in our competition, simply answer the following question correctly: 2019 is the Chinese year of the: a) Pig b) Rat c) Dragon Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk Put Chinese New Year Extravaganza competition in the subject line. The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner. The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of 9am on Monday, February 11 will win the prize. Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.chad.co.uk or any of our newspapers’ websites. The editor’s decision is final.