Panto fun comes to Retford Majestic Theatre

Don’t miss the fantastic forthcoming performances of Aladdin at Retford Majestic Theatre, from January 4-6.

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Ricky Groves heads the cast of this family-friendly panto.

The venue has once again teamed up with north west pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved traditional story of Aladdin to the town.

Ricky Groves is best known for his roles as Gary in the hit BBC soap EastEnders as well as making appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Ricky said: ”I am really looking forward to appearing in Aladdin as Abanazar. I have played Abanazar a number of times and I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun.”

Ricky will be joined on stage by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall as Widow Twankey plus the returning comedian Stuart Earp, among others.

Call 01777 706866 for ticket information.