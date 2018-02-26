Our Country’s Good is coming to Nottingham Playhouse before heading off on tour

Nottingham Playhouse is the lead producing partner for the acclaimed Ramps on The Moon co-production of Our Country’s Good by Timberlake Wertenbaker.

The production can be seen at the Playhouse from March 9-24.

Following their critically praised staging of Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector and the award winning recent production of The Who’s Tommy, this is the third co-production with Ramps on The Moon, a consortium of seven theatre companies dedicated to putting D/deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work.

In 1787, ships with over 700 convicts on board set sail on an eight-month voyage. When they arrive in Australia, their survival is by no means certain: supplies are running out, the convicts are stealing food or trying to escape and the guards are threatening mutiny.

Our Country’s Good tells the extraordinary true story of a group of convicts and a young officer who rehearse and perform a play - Australia’s first theatrical production. With opposition from the officers and a leading lady who may be hanged, the odds are stacked against them.

Our Country’s Good will be directed by Nottingham Playhouse associate director Fiona Buffini, whose recent production of All My Sons at the theatre won rave reviews.

Our Country’s Good will première at Nottingham Playhouse and then tour to New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Sheffield Crucible and Birmingham Rep.

This production of Our Country’s Good will have embedded creative use of Audio Description, Captioning and British Sign Language in all performances.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by Rebecca Hogarth