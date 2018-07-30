Laughs galore when Ross hits the road again

Ross Noble will perform his new show El Hablador at Sheffield City Hall on October 20 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 1.

Off the back of his critically acclaimed role in Mel Brooks’s London West End revival of Young Frankenstein, comedy legend Ross Noble returns to his stand-up roots in 2018.

Ross will be performing his 16th tour across the UK and Ireland between September-December. Tickets for most venues are available via Ticketmaster.

On his new show, Ross Noble said: “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that.

“But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.”

Ross Noble recently performed as Igor in the West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

Ross also recently fronted a new series for award winning entertainment channel Dave, Ross Noble: Off Road, which followed the comedian as he took part in the Scottish Six Days Trial, a legendary motorbiking challenge and one of the most difficult motorsport challenges in the whole world.