Kids’ favourite hits the stage at Palace Theatre

Guess How Much I Love You provides a family treat when it is performed at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Thursday, October 11.

The performances take place from 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Join Little and Big Nutbrown Hare, from the bestselling Guess How Much I Love You and I Love You All Year Round collection, as they leap off the page and onto the stage in this magical journey through the seasons.

Watch them settle down after a bedtime story and re-awaken to discover the delights and colours of each season as they compete to measure their love for each other in this timeless story.

Explore this playful story of love and nature as it unfolds on stage through puppets, live music and interactive play.

This family favourite is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James and the Giant Peach, Seussical and The Quite Remarkable Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat.

Tickets are £13 full/£11 child/family of four £44.

Call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Photo by Barry Rivett