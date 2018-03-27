Hole new world opens up in latest Playhouse production

Award-winning actress Kacey Ainsworth is to star in the stage version of Holes, coming to Nottingham Playhouse from March 31-April 22.

The production is the second to be helmed by Adam Penford, new artistic director at the Playhouse.

Come and see the theatrical version of the multi-award-winning novel Holes by Louis Sachar.

Set in Texas, Stanley Yelnats (Chris Ashby) can’t catch a break. Born into a family cursed with bad luck - thanks to Stanley’s ‘no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather’ - it comes as no surprise when he finds himself accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Sent to Camp Green Lake (it isn’t green and there is no lake) as punishment, he is made to dig a hole every day - five foot deep, five foot in diameter – in the baked earth to ‘build character’. But the powerful Warden (Kacey Ainsworth) is definitely searching for something.

Will Stanley and his fellow inmates survive the heat and thirst, the deadly yellow-spotted lizards and the Warden’s ambitions? And more importantly, will they discover what they are really digging for before time runs out?

Joining Chris Ashby and Kacey Ainsworth will be Playhouse panto regular John Elkington as Mr Sir.

Showing the Playhouse’s commitment to diversity, Holes has been cast gender-blind, with some of the male inmates being portrayed by female actors.

This family-friendly adventure story includes live music, puppetry from the Resident Puppetry Director on War Horse (Matthew Forbes), and breath-taking scenery. The show is suitable for adults and children aged eight and up.

Adam Penford said: “Holes is an amazing story of friendship and justice. It has a gripping narrative, enchanting characters and real jeopardy. I wanted a family-friendly production that would appeal to both our pantomime and drama audiences.

“The film and novel are extremely popular with both adults and children, which makes Holes a perfect choice.”

Tickets are priced £37.50 - £8.50.

For more information about Nottingham Playhouse visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk