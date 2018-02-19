Glee Club live date for rising comedy star Ellie Taylor

Ellie Taylor can currently be seen on your TV as one of the stars of BBC2’s The Mash Report and she is due to hit the road again with her stand-up show This Guy.

Hot off the heels of her 20-date autumn UK Tour, Ellie is back by popular demand for a 12 date spring tour, including a performance at Nottingham Glee Club on March 1.

Married and in her 30s, Ellie has overcome the surprise of being in a dreadfully happy marriage only for society to test her with a new question - whether or not she wants to breed. If Ellie had been given a pound every time she’s been asked ‘Are you going to have a baby?’ she could have bought a really expensive baby.

But with the maternal instinct of a pitta bread, Ellie has questions - how do you know if you’re ready to be a parent? Should you just take the risk regardless? And what if Ellie does have a baby and her career stalls, or her marriage breaks down or more terrifying of all, the kid has a monobrow?

Following the huge success of her 2016 Fringe show, Infidelity, Ellie has since completed another successful 2017 Fringe run and a nationwide tour of This Guy.

Ellie’s extensive credits include BBC’s Live At The Apollo, Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, Mock the Week, The John Bishop show, The Now Show (BBC Radio 4) as well as a lead role in the new series of Disney’s television programme The Lodge and Comedy Central’s Brotherhood. Ellie is also back for a second series of the BBC 2 show The Mash Report, hosted by Nish Kumar.

For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham