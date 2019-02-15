Get your tickets for Calendar Girls The Musical in Nottingham later this year

More casting details have been revealed for Calendar Girls, the award-winning musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this year.

Sarah Jane Buckley (Blood Brothers and Kathy Barnes in Hollyoaks) will star as Annie, Sue Devaney (from the soon to be seen new Russell T. Davies series Years and Years, Jane in Dinnerladies, Liz Harker in Casualty, Debbie Webster in Coronation Street and Rosie in the musical Mamma Mia!) will play Cora, Julia Hills (Doctor Kemp in Broadchurch, Annabelle Shrivener in The Archers) will be Ruth, Judy Holt (Cold Feet, Scott & Bailey) will play Marie and Lisa Maxwell (panellist on Loose Women, Tracey Donovan in Hollyoaks, Samantha Nixon in The Bill and various roles in The Les Dennis Laughter Show and The Russ Abbot Show) will play Celia. Ruth Madoc and Rebecca Storm will continue to play Jessie and Chris respectively.

The tour is due to visit Nottingham from Tuesday, June 25, to Saturday, July 6.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning production played a six-month London season at the Phoenix Theatre in 2017, and, before that, this musical comedy played sold-out seasons in Leeds and Manchester.

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth grew up in the same village in the North of England and have been friends for 25 years. With Take That, Gary has written and co-written 14 number one singles, has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is a six times Ivor Novello Award winner. Tim has won the Olivier Award and UK Theatre Award for Best New Musical, and the British Comedy Awards Best Comedy Film for Calendar Girls.

Calendar Girls The Musical is inspired by the true story of a group of ladies, who decide to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands, and have to date raised almost £5million for Bloodwise.

This musical comedy shows life in their Yorkshire village, how it happened, the effect on husbands, sons and daughters, and how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.

Bloodwise, the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity, will continue to receive monies from this production.

For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: John Swannell